Trump calls McConnell ‘disaster,’ says GOP needs new leadership

Former President Donald Trump called Sen. Mitch McConnell a “disaster” for allowing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal to pass, saying Republicans need a new leader in the Senate.

“Mitch McConnell is a disaster. The Republicans have to get a new leader. Mitch McConnell allowed this to happen. The ‘un-frastructure’ bill, I call it ‘un-frastructure,’ not infrastructure,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Trump said that only 9 percent of the funds in the bill that passed the Senate by a 69-30 vote in August actually went toward infrastructure projects (depending on how infrastructure is defined, spending in the bill on such projects range from 46 percent to 80 percent, the Washington Post found).

“There was no way that that should have been passed. It should have been 100 percent for infrastructure,” the 45th president said.

The infrastructure bill, which allocated funds for bridges, roads, rail and broadband, was the culmination of months of negotiations between Democratic and Republican lawmakers and won the eventual support of McConnell.

Trump, who has been railing about the Kentucky Republican for months, often calling him a “Broken Old Crow,” also slammed the Senate minority leader for working out a compromise with Democrats to allow them to raise the debt ceiling last week and avert a federal default.

The former president thought McConnell should have used Republican support as leverage to win concessions on other issues in the Democrat-controlled chamber.

“So what’s happening is we had a thing called the debt ceiling. And he couldn’t use that to win everything. And he chose not to,” Trump said, noting that Democrats are now seeking to pass voting legislation.

“And we have a bigger problem because they have a so-called voting rights bill, which is a voting rights for Democrats, because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens, if that passes,” Trump said.