Trump calls McConnell a ‘broken down hack’ after he doubted GOP

Former President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Mitch McConnell as a “broken down hack” just days after the Republican leader questioned whether the GOP would be able to flip the chamber in November’s midterm elections.

“Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump said on his Truth Social media site late Saturday.

“This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!” he continued, raising longstanding accusations against Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife and Trump’s Transportation secretary.

Former President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Mitch McConnell as a “broken down hack.” Truth/@realDonaldTrump

McConnell, the Senate minority leader, played down the chances that his party would win the Senate back in November.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” he told the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

“Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome​,” he continued.

McConnell did not name particular candidates, but a group of Trump-endorsed Senate candidates are struggling in the polls.

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is trailing Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by double digits in Pennsylvania, former football great Herschel Walker is lagging behind Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Blake Masters is 8 percentage points behind Sen. Mark Kelley in Arizona.

Only JD Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” is running a narrow race against Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with McConnell, said last week that it would buy $28 million worth of ads in Ohio to boost Vance.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Sen. Mitch McConnell. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell played down the chances that his party would win the Senate back in November. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump’s Justice Department declined to investigate Chao after the Transportation Department’s inspector general found she may have misused her office to support her family’s businesses in China, according to a report released in March 2021.