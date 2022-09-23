Trump Called Out

Reuters

NRA free speech lawsuit against New York regulator is dismissed

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday ordered the dismissal of a National Rifle Association lawsuit accusing a New York regulator of stifling its speech by pressuring banks and insurers to stop doing business with the gun rights group. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the NRA failed to prove that Maria Vullo, the former superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), “crossed the line between attempts to convince and attempts to coerce.” Vullo had in April 2018 called upon banks and insurers to consider the “reputational risks” of doing business with gun rights groups, following the fatal shooting two months earlier of 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.