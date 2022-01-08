Then President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Donald Trump said the crowd for his speech on January 6 was the biggest he has ever spoken to.

Speaking to OAN, Trump complained that the “dishonest” media does not report on the size of the crowd.

When Trump told his supporters to march to the Capitol, the crowd at the rally was “at least 10,000,” reported AP.

Former President Donald Trump complained that the media doesn’t report how “massive” the crowd was for his speech on January 6 before his supporters stormed the Capitol.

“The crowd itself was the biggest crowd I’ve ever – and I’ve spoken before the biggest crowds – the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken by far, by numerous times I think,” Trump said in an interview with right-wing network One America News that aired on Wednesday.

“Nobody ever shows the pictures of that.”

“The real number I won’t say because it’ll be a headline ‘oh he exaggerated the number.’ The real number was over that sacred number– you know what that number was right?” Trump said.

It is unclear what the former president meant by “sacred number,” but OAN host Christina Bobb said she knew what he meant.

When Trump was giving his speech and he told supporters to march to the Capitol, the crowd at the rally was “at least 10,000,” noted AP.

“There was love that day. There was so much love out there during the speech,” Trump said.

The former president repeated widely disproved claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“That was anger over a rigged election that got that many people to go to DC. A tiny percentage and I mean tiny, like less than 1% went to the Capitol,” Trump said.

“That’s the reason they went in massive numbers. They don’t cover the numbers of people. They always show the Capitol with a very small, just a tiny percentage of the people that were there,” he said.

“They never show helicopter pictures of that incredible crowd, because it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before. I’ve never had a crowd– I’ve never seen a crowd that big.”

“It was massive,” Bobb responded.

It is not the first time the former president has complained about the size of the crowd on January 6 not being acknowledged. He made similar comments in an interview with a British broadcaster in December.

Trump has long had an obsession with crowd numbers.

Following his inauguration in 2017, Trump complained that the media had misrepresented the number of people attending his inauguration, claims which were disproved.

In the interview with OAN on Wednesday, Trump repeated complaints that the media broadcast images of a meager crowd at his inauguration hours before it started, and insisted they continue to do the same.

Trump had planned to hold a press conference on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection but ultimately canceled it.

Read the original article on Business Insider