Trump blasts ‘moron’ Biden after WH blames him for Afghanistan

Donald Trump blasted President Biden as the “biggest moron” after the White House blamed him for the disastrous 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan – as other commentators chimed in to express disbelief at the astonishing report.

“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” Trump, 76, sounded off on Truth Social on Thursday.

“I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!”

Shortly before Trump’s eviscerating rant, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby took questions on the 12-page after-action review of the controversial Aug. 2021 withdrawal, which resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members and hundreds of Afghans.

The report blames the chaotic evacuation on Trump’s administration promising the Taliban that US forces would leave the country by May 2021 – but fails to account for the fact that US also had the option to renege on the agreement if Afghan peace talks failed.





Trump took to Truth Social to call Biden and his allies “morons.”





President Biden jetted to Camp David for Easter weekend on Thursday. AP

Other commentators were similarly flabbergasted by the White House’s version of events, with Fox News’ Jesse Watesr writing on Twitter that the exit report “mentions Trump more than ISIS.”

“But the White House still insists they did everything right,” the primetime host said.

Washington State Republican congressional nominee and former Green Beret Joe Kent appeared on Tucker Carlson Thursday night to excoriate the White House report, which he called a “total disgrace.”





Twelve of the US service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal. AP





The disastrous withdrawal sparked major controversy. ZUMAPRESS.com

“I would have a lot more respect for the Biden administration if they went after the Military Industrial Complex and the intelligence community for their lies,” he said.

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson also hit out at Kirby’s characterization of the withdrawal.

“Did he not see people hanging onto a C17 and falling to their deaths? REALLY!? He should tell this to the families of the 13 brave service members who lost their lives. SICKENING!!” he wrote.