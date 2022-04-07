Trump blasts Jan. 6 panel’s 8-hour questioning of Ivanka as ‘harassment’

Former President Donald Trump blasted the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot over its hours-long questioning of his daughter Ivanka Trump, which he called a “shame and harassment.”

Ivanka sat down with the panel voluntarily on Tuesday, just over two months after it requested she appear and provide her testimony due to her contact with the 45th president on Jan. 6, as well as her observation of key communications between her father and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

She reportedly spoke with the committee for approximately eight hours, according to NBC News.

In a Wednesday interview with the Washington Post, Trump insisted he did not know what Ivanka told the committee members nor did he know what her husband, Jared Kushner, told the panel during his hours-long testimony the week before.

Trump revealed that he offered the two “privilege,” but said they declined.

Trump watches as Ivanka speaks at a campaign event in November 2020. AP

The 45th president told the paper that he has not been contacted by the committee yet, noting that he is not sure what he would do if it ever does.

“It depends on what the request is,” Trump said.

Throughout the committee’s investigation of the riot, Trump has repeatedly claimed executive privilege over documents and records in an attempt to block the panel from reviewing them.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. AP

However, in January, the Supreme Court declined to block the release of such documents — which include presidential diaries, visitor logs, drafts of speeches and more.

Last month, the committee revealed that among the documents were White House phone records that show a more than seven-and-a-half-hour gap in calls from the executive office, despite public records of Trump making calls with lawmakers during that time frame.

Trump told The Post on Wednesday that he did not destroy any call logs from that day and did not use any “burner phones” to make calls.

“From the standpoint of telephone calls, I don’t remember getting very many,” the former president said.

Trump and Ivanka in June 2020. AFP via Getty Images

“Why would I care about who called me? If congressmen were calling me, what difference did it make? There was nothing secretive about it. There was no secret,” he later added.

Trump confirmed that he spoke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and multiple other people, adding that he has a “very good memory.”

Public reports also reveal that Trump accidentally called Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), believing he was contacting Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), during the call log gap.