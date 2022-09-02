Trump blasts ‘insane’ Biden after primetime address

Former President Trump insisted that President Biden “must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia” for his attack accusing him and his MAGA supporters of being “a threat” to the country.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump, 76, wrote soon after Biden’s Thursday night attack.

“If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

The 45th commander-in-chief also warned of a possibly dark undercurrent in his successor’s speech, in which Biden spoke in front of a military band while repeatedly saying he “will not stand by and watch” Trump and his supporters return to power with their “extreme ideology.”

Biden spoke last night at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” Trump insisted in a second response on his Truth Social network.

“He must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!” he wrote of Biden, who turns 80 later this year.

Biden’s speech Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall — an official, taxpayer-funded event ignored by most TV networks — came just days after he accused Trump’s backers of supporting “semi-fascism.”

Trump accused Biden of being “insane.” Truth Social/Donald Trump

On Thursday, he insisted that “Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic … And that is a threat to this country.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later insisted that Biden was the one waging an “assault on democracy.”

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans — simply because they disagree with his policies,” McCarthy also tweeted.

“Mr. President: you owe millions of Americans an apology.”

Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufman also insisted that Biden’s attacks were the type only “used by authoritarian regimes.”

“The sitting president trying to turn his political opponents into an enemy of the state,” he said in a statement.

Noting how Biden had vowed to unite the nation, Kaufman said that instead “all he’s done is consistently divide our nation further.”

Biden’s desperate attacks come as Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, confirmed to Sky News in an interview that aired Friday that the ex-president is “obviously thinking” about running again in 2024.

Biden’s jabs at Trump come as the 2024 election cycle looms. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“He hates seeing what’s happening in the country,” said Kushner, who was one of his father-in-law’s chief advisers in the White House.

“With Trump, it’s hard to rule anything out,” he said.