Trump blasts AG James for probing businesses instead of fighting crime

​Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks against state Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, once again calling her a “racist” and suggesting she use the resources of her office to fight escalating crime in New York rather than investigating the Trump Organization.

“With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes​,” the 45th president said in a statement sent via email on Monday.​

Trump says Attorney General Letitia James should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York from rising crime. Getty Images/Desiree Navarro

He continued:​ “​This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won’t take this Radical Left ​’sickness​’ anymore. Make New York Great Again!​”​​

The former president released a series of statements on Easter Sunday addressing “radical left maniacs” who he said are trying to destroy America.​

“May they not succeed, but let them, nevertheless, be happy, healthy, wealthy, and well!​” he said.

In another, he focused on James, who has been investigating the Trump Organization and in February subpoenaed the former president, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. seeking testimony and documents.

Trump’s children were also being investigated by AG James. Getty Images/Joe Raedle

“Happy Easter to failed gubernatorial candidate and racist Attorney General Letitia James. May she remain healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business out of New York while at the same time keeping crime, death, and destruction in New York!​” Trump said.​​

James released her own statement Monday afternoon in response to Trump’s claims.

“Like all Americans, Donald J. Trump is entitled to defend himself in court. However, this attorney general will not be bullied or intimidated by the former president​,” James spokesperson Delaney Kempner said.​

“The courts have ruled time and time again that the office’s investigation into Mr. Trump and his financial dealings is legitimate and lawful, and Attorney General James will continue to follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Nothing will dissuade her from pursuing justice​,” Kempner continued.

Trump released statements addressing “radical left maniacs” who he said are trying to destroy America.​ Mikhail Palinchak / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, exits a federal courthouse on Aug. 21, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images/Yana Paskova

Earlier this month, James asked a judge to hold Trump in contempt for refusing to turn over documents as part of her investigation and requested that the former president be fined $10,000 for each day he refuses to abide by the ruling. ​

The attorney general opened ​a civil investigation ​in 2019 ​after former Trump fixer Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the then-president’s annual financial statements exaggerated the value of his assets so that he could get better loan and insurance policy terms.

In May 2021, James said the probe was no longer a civil case.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity​,” she said at the time.