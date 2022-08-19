Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter

Donald Trump claims all of the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were declassified and in “secure storage” at the resort. But one of the former president’s own attorneys didn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence about just how “secure” that storage was.

“It was a locked door, and getting back down into the basement, there’s security, you can’t just walk down there,” Christina Bobb told Laura Ingraham on Thursday. “Only certain members of staff can get there, and then there’s only one key.”

Bobb added that “a limited number of people” had access to that area:

Certain types of documents ― especially the highly sensitive files reportedly sought by the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago ― require extremely rigorous security measures, more than a lock and limited access to certain members of staff. Some may even require what’s known as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).

Trump’s document facility, as described by NewsNation, was “a storage room off an interior hallway near the pool” with “boxes everywhere.”

That pool, The Washington Post noted, was a major part of the social scene at the resort and “a focal point of activity as part of Mar-a-Lago’s day-to-day business.”

On Twitter, Trump’s critics were quick to point out that Bobb’s comments didn’t make it sound like the documents were securely stored and may have only hurt her client’s case:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.