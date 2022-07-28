Trump attends LIV golf outing at his Bedminster golf course: Photos

Former President Donald Trump arrives for the pro-am at the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Images taken on Thursday show Trump participating in the pro-am LIV Golf event in the summer heat.

Trump played alongside his son, Eric, and LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

The ex-president has been vocal about his support for the new golf league funded by Saudi investors.

Images taken Thursday morning show former President Donald Trump participating in the LIV Golf pro-am at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump played in the summer heat alongside his son, Eric, and professional LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

The president, who’s an avid fan of the sport, has made several statements in support of the newly-founded LIV Golf tour, which is financed by Saudi Arabian backers. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said that the tournament has been a wonderful investment for the country, bringing in lots of publicity.

“I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that — even with billions of dollars.”

LIV Golf has faced significant criticism from advocacy groups that claim the new league is akin to “sportswashing,” and that the Saudi government is attempting to launder its image and reputation with the new golf league.

The National Press Club chastised LIV Golf and Trump in a statement.

“That the tournament is being held at a course owned by former President Trump is, if possible, even more revolting,” the statement reads. “It reminds us that the former President bragged of distracting Congress from the murder, delaying the release of the final U.S. government report that concluded MBS, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (and recipient of the fist-bump from President Biden) was most likely involved in planning and approving Jamal’s murder.”

Two of 12 of LIV Golf’s events are set to be held at Trump properties, including this week in Bedminster and an October event in Miami.

Former President Donald Trump tees off in the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, July 28, 2022.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and former President Donald Trump, left to right, look on during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022.Seth Wenig/AP Photo

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, left, a governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is financing the LIV Golf series, former President Donald Trump, center, and his son Eric Trump, watch play in the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

