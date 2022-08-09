Trump asks ‘every American patriot’ to donate as he fundraises off FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

Well, that didn’t take long.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded with his supporters Tuesday to donate to a potential 2024 reelection bid — using Monday’s FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago resort to urge “every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time.​”​

A headline on an email sent out by Trump’s Save America political action committee announced: “Breaking: The FBI Raided President Trump’s Home: Mar-a-Lago” in all caps.

​”​These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” the email began, using the same language Trump used to confirm the raid on his Truth Social platform.

​”​Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before, and it’s important that you know that it wasn’t just my home that was violated — it was the home of every patriotic American who I have been fighting for since that iconic moment I came down the Golden Escalators in 2015​,” the email continued as it appealed for contributions.

The message went on to say that Trump “stood up to the Radical Left’s corruption,” but claimed his opponents are still trying to thwart him following his administration’s successes.

Former President Donald Trump is begging “every patriotic American” to donate to his campaign after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago resort. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump supporters rally outside of Trump Tower a day after the FBI raided his Mar-A-Lago home. Matthew McDermott

Trump supporters rally outside his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

“​A​s they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stoppe​d,” it reads.

With help from his supporters, Trump promises, “I will continue to fight for the Great American People. I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time.​”

“Please rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT​,” the email concludes.

​The message is signed: ​Donald J. Trump, ​45th President of the United States​.​

Former President Donald Trump accused the FBI of conducting a “NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT” on him. Damon Higgins/Palm Beach Daily News via AP

Secret Service agents patrol outside former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. AP Photo/Terry Renna

The email reflected similar themes to a video Trump narrated that was released shortly after midnight Tuesday lamenting a “nation in decline” and blaming President Biden for reversing the gains made by the 45th president’s administration.

The four-minute production concluded with the promise “… the best is yet to come,” a nod to an expected 2024 campaign announcement.