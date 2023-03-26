Trump allies Greene, Gaetz blast 2024 hopeful Haley at Texas rally

Donald Trump’s allies targeted Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley at the former president’s Waco, Texas, rally on Saturday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) dismissed the former US ambassador to the United Nation’s comments when she announced her 2024 run in February and insisted that she would stand up to Russia and China, saying “when you kick back it hurts them even more if you’re wearing heels.”

“Nikki Haley says that we must kick all of the world’s bullies with heels,” Gaetz told the Make American Great Again crowd.

“But we cannot go kicking and screaming around the globe, starting new wars behind every Middle Eastern sand dune as Nikki Haley would have us do.”

After pausing a beat, Gaetz continued.

“So, Nikki Haley can keep clicking her heels. What we know is that President Donald Trump will bring America’s enemies to heel,” Gaetz, who also took shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also tore into Haley, who served in the United Nations post during the Trump administration, asserting that no one has the ability to clean up the swamp in Washington, D.C., like Trump.





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted 2024 Republican candidate Nikki Haley during former President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Waco, Texas. AFP via Getty Images

​”Here’s what we know about President Trump​. President Trump has a list of names, and no one else has that. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have that. Nikki Haley, or whoever she is, she doesn’t have anything like that​,” Greene said in an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network at the rally.

​”​No one else knows how to clean out the swamp like President Trump​,” she said. ​

While Haley announced her 2024 bid in February, DeSantis still has not, but he’s expected to pose the most potent challenge to Trump for the Republican nomination.





Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), speaking at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Waco, Texas, dismissed former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley’s insistence that she would be tough on America’s enemies. AP

The rally was held near the compound where 76 members of the Branch Davidian cult were burned to death after a 51-day siege with the FBI 30 years ago. Four federal agents were also killed.

Trump addressed his potential indictment by the Manhattan district attorney and DeSantis, among other topics.

The former president proclaimed his innocence in DA Alvin Bragg’s probe into a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

“This is really prosecutorial misconduct,” Trump ​told the crowd. “The innocence of people makes no difference to these radical left maniacs.”

Trump took credit for DeSantis’ 2018 win in the Florida governor’s race and dismissed his record in the Sunshine State.

“I’m not a big fan,” Trump said. “He’s a disciple of Paul Ryan. … That’s why he wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.”