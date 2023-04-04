Trump aides must testify before Jan. 6 panel: report

A federal appeals court Tuesday blocked a motion from Donald Trump’s legal team that would have prevented the former president’s top aides from testifying in the federal probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC, first reported by Politico, came hours before Trump’s arrest and arraignment on dozens of felony counts related to business fraud in Manhattan, according to sources.

Trump’s team on Monday asked the court in Washington, DC to bar witnesses like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows from testifying about his role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 uprising, CNN reported.

The appeal came after a lower court ruled that several of the Republican’s inner White House circle would be forced to answer to a grand jury tasked with determining if the ex-prez and his allies should face federal prosecution in connection with the riots.





Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien will be forced to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol riots. Getty Images





Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will also be compelled to testify, an appeals court reportedly ruled Tuesday. Getty Images

In addition to Meadows, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, his former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, former top aide Stephen Miller, and former deputy chief of staff and social media director Dan Scavino were named in the order.

The lower court had rejected arguments that the former officials were shielded from testifying by executive privilege.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was also ordered by a federal judge to testify before the panel.

Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith is tasked with investigating whether Trump is criminally liable for inciting supporters to ransack the Capitol and overturn his election loss, as well as his handling of troves of classified documents found at his resort after leaving office.

More than 1,000 suspects have been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot, which left five people dead. Up to 1,200 others were still being sought by the feds, prosecutors reportedly said last week.