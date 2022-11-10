Trump advised to hold off on Mar-a-Lago announcement

Former President Donald Trump is being advised to delay next week’s “very big announcement” after a much-anticipated red wave failed to form on Election Day, with some arguing Republican efforts should be concentrated on the Dec. 6 US Senate runoff election in Georgia.

“I’ll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff,” former Trump adviser Jason Miller told the Associated Press. “Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now.”

Trump has come under withering criticism for his role in the midterm campaign after Republican expectations for crushing victories in the House fell short and control of the Senate remained up in the air as of Thursday morning.

In a further blow to Trump’s status, his potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis cruised to a double-digit reelection win as Florida governor and is being looked at as the future of the party.

Former President Donald Trump, speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, is being advised to delay his “big announcement ” next week until the Georgia Senate race is resolved. Getty Images

The Peach State contest pitting incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock against GOP challenger Herschel Walker is going to a runoff election after neither candidate managed to win more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday.

The Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker, addressing his supporters on election night, and Sen. Raphael Warnock will be decided in a Dec. 6 runoff election. REUTERS

With races in Nevada and Arizona still too close to call, Georgia could determine which party will control the Senate.

Even Kayleigh McEnany, who was White House press secretary during part of the Trump administration, said the former president needs to put his announcement on “pause” until Georgia is sorted out.

Former President Donald Trump, watching election results Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, is facing pressure to hold off on a “big announcement” he has been touting for next week. AP

“Every ounce of Republican energy, every last ounce needs to go into that Georgia race because it could potentially be what makes or breaks the Senate,” she said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage at Mar-a-Lago on election night. AP

“I know there’s a temptation to start​ ​talking about 2024 — no, no, no, no, no,” ​added McEnany, who warned that the 2022 midterms were not yet over.

“If I’m advising any contender – DeSantis, Trump, whomever – no one announces 2024 until we get through Dec.​ ​6,” she said.​

David Urban, a longtime adviser to the 45th president, said DeSantis’ convincing win in Florida has shaken the political landscape.​

“Republican chairmen across a wide spectrum of states were counting on Donald Trump to deliver victory for them last night and he didn’t, they are let down,” ​Urban told the Washington Post. “It is clear the center of gravity of the Republican Party is in the state of Florida, and I don’t mean Mar-a-Lago.”

Former President Donald Trump campaigns for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in September 2021. REUTERS

At a rally in Ohio on Monday, Trump teased the Nov. 15 announcement at his Florida resort, even as insiders expected him to use the Ohio event to launch his 2024 campaign.

“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” Trump told the crowd.

The former president praised the winning ways of his chosen candidates in Tuesday’s elections and threw cold water on suggestions that he delay his Mar-a-Lago announcement in an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

​”We had tremendous success,” ​he said on Fox​. “Why would anything change?”​​

Trump, who was pilloried as “Trumpty Dumpty” on the front page of Thursday’s Post, endorsed hundreds of candidates in the midterms that were largely expected to result in Republicans regaining the majority in Congress, especially with voters’ sour mood over rising inflation, escalating crime and Democrat vulnerability because of President Biden’s pitiful job approval ratings.

While some Trump-backed candidates — like JD Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — did win, others lost.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Trump supported in Pennsylvania, fell to Democrat John Fetterman in the contest to fill the Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

“I’m very disappointed,” Toomey said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“I think a huge factor in all of this was the disastrous role of Donald Trump in this whole process,” he said.

T​rump’s spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said the former president will continue to push his agenda. ​

“As President Trump looks to the future, he will continue to champion his America First agenda that won overwhelmingly at the ballot box last night,” he told the AP.

Urban, the Trump adviser, said the clearest message from the 2022 midterms is that the ex-president no longer has the influence he once had​​.

“Of course, he’s going to claim victory, right? The president touts an accomplishment record that includes victories in uncontested races. He can say whatever he wants. But how do people feel in America? I think people feel not great about the Trump brand right now,” ​he said. “It’s bad.”​

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and longtime Trump friend, said Republicans have a decision to make.

“We lost in ‘18. We lost in ’20. We lost in ’21 in Georgia. And now in ’22 we’re going to net lose governorships, we’re not going to pick up the number of seats in the House that we thought and we may not win the Senate despite a president who has a 40% job approval,” Christie said.

“There’s only one person to blame for that and that’s Donald Trump.”