Truly Original Strikes First-Look Deal With Jim Biederman & Jodi Lennon – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Biederman, who produced Kids in the Hall and Jodi Lennon, who produced At Home with Amy Sedaris, are teaming up and have struck a first-look deal with Truly Original.

It comes after the pair worked with the Banijay-owned production company on The CW’s comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?. Biederman was showrunner and exec producer and Lennon was co-exec producer and writer.

The deal will help Truly Original, which also makes a number of The Real Housewives shows, move further into comedic unscripted series in the narrative, sketch, variety and game show genres.

The pair will work with Head of Development Chachi Senior and SVP Michelle Schiefen.

Biederman and Lennon have known each other for more than two decades from the New York comedy and sketch scene with Biederman’s other credits including The Tom Green Show, The Whitest Kids U’ Know and The Howard Stern Show and and Lennon’s work including Impractical Jokers and Billy on the Street.

Co-CEOs and Executive Producers Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock said they had a “fantastic experience” working on Would I Lie To You? with the pair.

“Jim and Jodi have each been integral to some of the most iconic and groundbreaking sketch, variety and talk programming, and as partners we feel they’re even better positioned to mine distinct comedy voices and talent for the reality genre,” they added.

“We look forward to working with Steven, Glenda and the whole Truly team to make a slew of great comedy shows, once they stop asking us to write ‘funny quotes’ for press releases,” said Biederman and Lennon.

Biederman is represented by APA and Greenberg Glusker and Lennon is represented by GRLBND Media and Frankfurt Kurnit.