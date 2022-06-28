‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Casts Kali Reis in Lead Role Opposite Jodie Foster

“True Detective” Season 4 has officially been greenlit at HBO, with Kali Reis now set to star opposite previously announced lead Jodie Foster.

The new season of the anthology drama was first reported as being in the works at the premium cabler in March. Titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the season begins when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, and the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Reis is relatively new to acting, having made her onscreen debut in the 2021 film “Catch The Fair One.” She also helped develop the story for the film in addition to playing the lead role. Reis is best known for her time as a professional boxer, having held world championships in multiple weight classes. She has a professional record of 19 wins, 7 losses, 1 draw, with her most recent fight being in November 2021. She retained both the WBA and IBO female super lightweight titles in that fight in addition to winning the vacant WBO female super lightweight title.

Reis is also a motivational speaker and vocal supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement, and teaches young Native women how to fight, both physically and vocally, against the targeting of Native youth.

She is repped by ICM and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

“We are tremendously excited to return to the ‘True Detective’ franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

“True Detective” Season 4 will be filmed in Iceland. Issa López is attached to serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the new season in addition to directing. Alan Page Arriaga will also write and executive produce. Foster will executive produce in addition to starring. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak of Pastel will also executive produce. Pastel is currently under a first-look deal at HBO and HBO Max. Anonymous Content, which has produced past seasons of the show, will also executive produce along with series creator Nic Pizzolatto, Mari Jo Winkler, and Season 1’s Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

(Pictured: Kali Reis in “Catch the Fair One”)

