True crime sleuth claims he found Kiely Rodni’s laptop, other items

A true crime fan who runs an online account called Checkit TV said he found a laptop and other items belonging to 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in the California lake where her body was found submerged in her car last month.

The sleuth, who does not make his name public, claims to have made the discovery while out rowing in the reservoir and dived down to retrieve the items, The Sun reported. The other objects included a duffel bag, hairbrush, charge cord, and gift box.

Rodni, an honors student, went missing just after midnight on Aug. 6 after a rowdy end-of-school party with friends in Truckee, California near Lake Tahoe.

The Oregon-based search team, Adventures with Purpose, used sonar to spot Rodni’s Honda CR-V in Prosser Lake on Aug. 21 — more than two weeks after the teen was reported missing near the Prosser Family Campground. They made the discovery after police and the FBI spent two weeks searching fruitlessly.

A spokesman for Nevada County Sheriff’s told The Sun: “I can confirm our office has contacted the individual claiming to have recovered some of Kiely’s property and we have taken possession of those items.”

They added: “I cannot, at this point, say whether the property belonged to Kiely or not.”

Photos obtained by the outlet show the silver Apple Mac laptop covered in stickers, including one which reads: “Drugs are bad,” and another declaring “virginity rocks.”