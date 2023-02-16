True-Crime Docuseries ‘Blood & Money’ Set At CNBC From Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio & Alfred Street

EXCLUSIVE: CNBC has ordered a new true-crime docuseries from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

The network has commissioned Blood & Money, a series that is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Alfred Street Industries.

The series is a ripped from the headlines unscripted series that features real stories, real people and real investigations of greed and murder, told through Wolf’s lens.

Featuring a narrator and the iconic “Dun-Dun that Wolf often employs in his scripted series, the ten-part series spotlights the detectives and prosecutors as they follow the money and pursue justice. It explores the stories of the most infamous financial scandals that ended in bloodshed including billionaire Robert Durst, the Menendez brothers, notorious mother-son grifters Sante and Kenneth Kimes Jr. and con artist Clark Rockefeller.

The series will launch on CNBC March 7 at 10pm, and will then air on Oxygen on March 11 after a new episode of Wolf’s own Cold Justice. It opens with a story around Robert Durst. When a mobster’s daughter is murdered in LA, the evidence leads investigators down an unexpected path that ultimately connects her back to Durst, one of the most eccentric and dangerous real estate heirs in American history. New insight from Detectives and Prosecutors, access to family members, and court room footage will reveal why Durst’s best friend was murdered in her own home.

Blood & Money is a co-production of CNBC and Oxygen True Crime. Wolf, Tom Thayer, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Josh Bingham exec produce alongside Elvia Van Es Oliva for CNBC.

The order comes as CNBC is transitioning out of primetime entertainment originals. Deadline revealed that Denise Contis and Timothy Kuryak exited the network after it canceled series including Jay Leno’s Garage and Money Court.

It is the latest non-scripted series for Wolf, who exec produces Cold Justice and has LA Fire and Rescue coming up for NBC.

Alfred Street Industries, run by former Magical Elves duo Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, is behind series including Netflix’s Is It Cake? and Bravo’s Project Runway.

