Trudy Busch Valentine was Queen of whites-only pageant: report

An heiress to the Anheuser-Busch brewery fortune who is running for the Democratic nomination to the US Senate from Missouri was crowed queen of a whites-only beauty pageant in the 1970s, according to a new report by the Intercept.

Trudy Busch Valentine won the “Queen of Love and Beauty” crown at the St. Louis Veiled Prophet Ball in 1977 — during a time when the competition specifically banned people of color and Jews from participating.

Photos unearthed by the outlet show Busch Valentine, who entered the Senate primary on Monday, next to the pageant’s titular “veiled prophet,” who donned a white sheet over his head similar to Ku Klu Klan garb.

The pageant was denounced by “The Office” actress Ellie Kemper last June when it was revealed she had won the same crown in 1999.

Trudy Busch Valentine is the heiress to the Anheuser-Busch fortune and is running for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Missouri. YouTube/Trudy Busch Valentine

“The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past,” Kemper said at the time.

While Kemper claimed ignorance of the organization’s history, two civil rights protesters were arrested for demonstrating against the ball the year Busch Valentine won, the Intercept reported, adding that the event went off under extremely tight security.

Busch Valentine told The Post she “failed to fully grasp the situation” when she participated in the ball.

Busch Valentine told The Post she “failed to grasp the situation” when she participated in the contest. YouTube/Trudy Busch Valentine

“I believe in the importance of working together and healing divisions — and that starts with acknowledging my own past shortcomings,” Busch Valentine said. “I should have known better, and I deeply regret and I apologize that my actions hurt others. My life and work are way beyond that, and as a candidate for Missouri’s next US Senator, I pledge to work tirelessly to be a force for progress in healing the racial divisions of our country.”

Busch Valentine apparently went back to the ball at least twice after winning the Queen of Love and Beauty crown, including once in 1990 despite years of protests from civil rights advocates.

Busch Valentine is running for the open Senate seat vacated by Republican Senator Roy Blunt, who announced his retirement in March 2021. She is the daughter of longtime Anheuser-Busch chairman and former St. Louis Cardinals owner August Anheuser “Gussie” Busch Jr. and the great-granddaughter of Anheuser-Busch’s German-born co-founder Adolphus Busch.