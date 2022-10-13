Trudie Styler To EP Realm Audio Thriller – The Hamden Journal

Realm hopes to scare up listeners for an election-timed, star-studded audio thriller from Trudie Styler.

Spark Hunter will debut November 8 and will feature Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), who will also executive produce with Styler. The eight-episode, futuristic series also marks Styler’s first foray into audio.

The Fighter Steel Productions title is centered around a set of top secret covert recordings from the archives of the President of the United States illegally released by the world’s greatest expert in robotics. It’s his warning to humanity. Co-written and created by podcast producer K.B. Miller and executive producer Teressa Tunney, the project was inspired both by Miller’s experience as principal investigator on an AI project for the U.S. Department of Defense and by the ethical dilemmas Tunney encountered in documenting the story of Korea’s comfort women.

Spark Hunter examines the story of the world’s most advanced robot (Ferguson) who is pitted against the NSA and POTUS who believe she’s gone rogue and are determined to decommission her. Only her maker (Rylance) knows what danger she poses to the world and over a sumptuous meal, they discuss her moral dilemma and dark existential crisis, that make her technology a lethal weapon in the hands of Naval Intelligence.

The voice voice ensemble includes Kathleen Turner (Peggy Sue Got Married) , Vanessa Redgrave (Julia, Howard’s End), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Edward Hibbert (Frasier), Linda Powell (Morning Glory); Fisher Stevens (Succession) De’Adre Aziza (She’s Gotta Have it) and John Douglas Thompson (Till,), with guest appearances by Sting and Eliot Sumner (The Gentlemen). Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is the sound designer.

“I was in from the moment I heard the incredible performances by Rebecca Ferguson, Mark Rylance and the many world renowned performers featured in this series,” said Molly Barton, Realm’s CEO and co-founder, in a statement. “We are so pleased to partner with K.B., Teressa and Trudie on bringing Spark Hunter to the world – it is an elegy on our collective future, a Blade Runner for today, and we’re so excited for listeners everywhere to experience it.”

“Part thriller and part love story, what I loved most about this podcast is how it reflects humanity, showcasing our ability to spark change and make sense of our world through the stories we tell,” added Styler. “But we must be intentional in our prose and tell stories that matter. Spark Hunter is just that kind of piece and I’m thrilled to work with Realm, KB, Teressa, Mark, Charles, Rebecca, and the rest of our extraordinary ensemble to bring this spectacular work to life and to listeners.”