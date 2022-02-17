Truckers hold ground despite crackdown threat

The Hill

Ottawa police warn of arrest for ‘anyone blocking streets’

Police in Ottawa on Wednesday warned truckers blocking downtown streets that they could be arrested if they did not leave the area as authorities look to bring an end to protests over COVID-19 restrictions.”You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested,” police said on Wednesday in a notice to protesters.”You must immediately cease…