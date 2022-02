Truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates have prompted bridge closures along the Canadian-U.S. border, and Homeland Security officials warn the disruption could spread. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Anne-Marie Green from Detroit with the latest.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.