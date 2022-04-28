Truck explodes after crash on Ohio Turnpike: wild video

A semi-truck hauling a highly flammable load exploded after crashing into another truck in Ohio, intense video shows.

Footage of Wednesday night’s fiery crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County shows a large fireball erupting from one truck containing resin or glue after slamming into another semi on the roadway.

Large flames and plumes of smoke spewed from the fully engulfed semi-truck in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike at I-90, video shows. The massive fire broke out after the crash at about 8:15 p.m., WOIO reported.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and found two trucks ablaze – one on the right shoulder and a second on the left, according to the station.

The fire was then quickly accelerated by one of the semi’s incendiary load, the OSHP said.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as first responders cleared the inferno. OHGO

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were temporarily closed along the turnpike from exit 142 to exit 140, but reopened early Thursday.

Miraculously, authorities said no injuries were reported in the spectacular wreck. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, WKYC reported.