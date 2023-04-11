Truck carrying soil from East Palestine overturns on highway

A truck carrying about 40,000 pounds of toxic soil from East Palestine, Ohio overturned on Monday, spilling roughly half its contents onto the highway.

The open-top tractor-trailer was traveling north on SR-165 in Columbiana County when the accident occurred, CBS News reported.

Driver Phillip Falck, 74, went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch and a utility pole before overturning, the outlet said.





Officers who reported to the scene found the truck “on its side,’” per the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The local fire department and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency responded to the scene.

It was deemed that the 20,000 pounds of spilled soil was contained and did not threaten any waterways.

Falck sustained minor injuries and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control, WFMJ reported.





The soil onboard was being transported away from East Palestine, where a Norfolk Southern train derailed on Feb. 3, releasing multiple hazardous substances into the surrounding area.

Residents were evacuated, and thousands of fish reportedly died from exposure to the toxins.

Over two months later, the process of removing contaminated soil and water from the site remains ongoing.

On Monday, state officials said that approximately 11.4 million gallons of liquid wastewater had been hauled out of the area, in addition to 19,900 tons of soil.





A new health clinic, the East Liverpool City Hospital East Palestine Clinic, also opened in the area on Monday.

It will replace the temporary assessment clinic that opened in the wake of the derailment.