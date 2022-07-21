Tru Valentino Upped To Series Regular For Season 5 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Officer Aaron Thorsen will be taking on larger presence within the LAPD. Tru Valentino, who joined the fourth season of ABC’s The Rookie in the recurring role opposite Nathan Fillion, has been promoted to series regular for the drama series’ upcoming fifth season.

Tru Valentino

ABC



Valentino’s Officer Aaron Thorsen is the newest rookie at the station. He appeared in 11 episodes in Season 4.

Mekia Cox also stars as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios

Valentino can also currently be heard voicing the lead role of Cuphead in Netflix’s animated original series, The Cuphead Show. For the past several years, Valentino has been a breakout talent at The Groundlings, completing Advanced Lab prior to the pandemic, and is currently a member of The Sunday Company. He was previously selected as a finalist in the 2018 NBC Diversity Showcase. He’ll soon be heard voicing roles in Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe for MTV and Paramount+ and The Loud House Movie for Nickelodeon and Netflix. Valentino is repped by Atlas Artists and Yorn Levine.

The Rookie season 5 premiere airs Sunday, September 25 at 10/9c on ABC.