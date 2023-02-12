Troy Kotsur Performs National Anthem In Sign Language Alongside Chris Stapleton – The Hamden Journal

Chris Stapleton took the stage of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to perform the U.S. National Anthem. The singer-songwriter’s rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” was emotional and inspiring.

However, the moment that took the night was CODA star Troy Kotsur that performed the anthem using American Sign Language (ASL). Although the NFL game has had ASL interpreters performing alongside the main artist, this is the first time it will be done with an Oscar winner.

Ahead of his performance at the big game, Kotsur said he had been hesitant to accept the offer but told Variety that when he found out that the Super Bowl was in his home town he said, “Hell yes, I’m in.”

The championship game that saw the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs also had more pre-game performances. Performing “America the Beautiful” was Grammy-winning star Babyface with Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, doing it in ASL. Babyface took the stage with a U.S. flag on his guitar delivering an emotional rendition of the song.

Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with Justina Miles interpreting it in ASL.