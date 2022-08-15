Troy Kotsur Got His History-Making ‘CODA’ Oscar Statue Back After Car Theft in Arizona

Troy Kotsur thankfully has his Oscar statue back.

The “CODA” Best Supporting Actor winner shared that on Saturday, August 13, his Jeep was reported stolen. Kotsur’s Academy Award statue was in the car, as the actor was traveling to Mesa, Arizona, to receive a key to the city, and he was asked to bring the statue to the event.

“A little kid stole my Jeep while I have [my] Oscar award in my Jeep,” Kotsur wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!”

But all is well, as Sgt. Charles Trapani, the supervisor for the Mesa Police Department, told People, “Once Mr. Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation, and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside.”

Two juveniles admitted to committing the crime and were charged with theft of means of transportation. Both were remanded to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System.

Kotsur’s appearance in Mesa was doubly meaningful, as the city is not only Kotsur’s hometown, but his late father also served as Mesa’s chief of police before he passed in 2001.

Kotsur made history at the 2022 Academy Awards as the second deaf performer to receive an acting Oscar. Marlee Matlin, Kotsur’s “CODA” co-star, was the first deaf actor to receive an Oscar — in 1987 for “Children of a Lesser God.”

Directed by Sian Heder, “CODA” also won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The independent film previously broke records as the biggest Sundance acquisition ever, courtesy of Apple, which picked it up for $25 million. Kotsur won a BAFTA, Critics Choice Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, Gotham Award, and SAG Award for his turn in the film. “CODA” also took home Best Ensemble Cast at the SAG Awards.

“I just feel so honored to be recognized, because I am a member,” Kotsur previously told IndieWire. “And it’s a blessing because there are so many talented actors out there that I’ve been able to share these nominations and celebrate with.”

Forging his career as a deaf actor led Kotsur to be called a “risk taker,” but one warned by his father that it would be “impossible to be a deaf actor” in Hollywood.

Kotsur added, “I remained stubborn. I continued with my aspiration as an actor, because I had a strong gut feeling that something would come, I didn’t know when. And it didn’t matter, the timeline. But I have to admit that it was an extremely tough journey.”

