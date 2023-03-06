Troy Brown Jr. filling void with LeBron out

It was a long day of games on Sunday that started off in the perfect way. Suns vs. Mavs. Devin Booker vs. Luka Dončić. Kevin Durant vs. Kyrie Irving. It lived up to the hype as all four dropped at least 30 in a tightly contested win for the Suns that ended with Book chirping with both Luka and Kyrie. Everybody is crossing their fingers for seven games of this in May. Anthony Davis spoiled Stephen Curry’s return to the lineup. Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks outlast the Celtics in double overtime. The Clippers mounted a huge comeback to beat the Grizzlies to get their first win of the Russell Westbrook era. It was an action-packed Sunday that gave us plenty of answers to who should be scooped up off the waiver wire.

Troy Brown Jr.- 5%, Austin Reaves- 18%

With LeBron James sidelined for a few more weeks, Brown and Reaves have seen the bulk of the minutes at small forward. Brown has been the starter, and he provided 14 points, eight rebounds and four 3-pointers on Sunday. He has been a top-100 player in 9-cat leagues over the past week. Reaves has come off the bench, but he has been even better, providing seventh round value since the All-Star break. He posted a 16/2/8/1/1 line with two 3-pointers on Sunday.

Tyus Jones- 42%

More than likely, Jones is already rostered in competitive leagues. However, there’s no reason for him to be available in 58% of leagues. Here is what Taylor Jenkins had to say about the Ja Morant situation:

It appears that Jones will be the starter for the foreseeable future, and he had 25 points, 12 assists, five steals and five 3-pointers on Sunday. He’s been among the best streaming options in the league for the past two seasons, and he’s getting an extended shot right now.

Dennis Schröder- 43%

His field goal percentage has tanked his value, but with D’Angelo Russell sidelined, Schroder has been a reliable source of assists. He can provide a nice boost there if you can deal with the missed shots.

Dennis Smith Jr.- 35%

DSJ has played a big role off the bench despite LaMelo Ball being done for the season. In the three games since LaMelo’s season ended, Smith Jr. has nearly provided top-100 value. He won’t provide much shooting, but he can be a solid source of assists and defensive stats without turning it over often.

Moritz Wagner- 11%

With Wendell Carter Jr. sidelined on Sunday, Wagner got the starting nod in his place. If Carter Jr. remains out for Tuesday’s matchup with the Bucks, Wagner should get another start. He had 15 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes on Sunday.

Charles Bassey- 11%

The Spurs were missing quite a few players on Sunday, including Zach Collins. Bassey got the start in his place and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and a block in 25 minutes. As the Spurs shift towards a tank, Bassey should continue to see big minutes at center.

Kris Dunn- 19%

Dunn should be rostered in competitive leagues, but he proved on Sunday that he can still produce (17/2/3/1/1) with Jordan Clarkson in the lineup. They signed him to another 10-day contract, and he should continue to provide well-rounded value off the bench.

Jordan Nwora- 4%

With Aaron Nesmith sidelined on Sunday, Nwora got the start in his place. He posted a 10/5/2/1 line with a 3-pointer in 22 minutes. He has played a much larger role with the Pacers than he did with Milwaukee, and he is worth consideration in deeper leagues.