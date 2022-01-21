Troy Aikman rips Cowboys game plan, compares team to Jaguars, Jets after Wild Card loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a topic of conversation days after their NFC Wild Card defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Pundits have chimed in all week about what the Cowboys need to do to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in almost three decades and former Cowboys quarterback and FOX analyst Troy Aikman was front and center with his opinion.

“Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there (The Star). I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there’s a lot of dysfunction,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket this week.

Aikman said that it doesn’t matter what happens in the regular season if you don’t win playoff games and compared the Cowboys to two of the worst teams in the league.

“If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in (to the playoffs),” Aikman said.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has gotten a lot of the scorn for his handling of game situations and the team’s lack of discipline during the 23-17 loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys, who were the most penalized team during the regular season, were flagged an additional 14 times against San Francisco.

Troy Aikman walks across the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, also wondered why the Cowboys didn’t take advantage of single coverage employed by the 49ers defense and that thaccountability stops with McCarthy.

“The coach is held accountable for everything, but I think the players also are responsible for that,” Aikman said. “Those are difficult conversations because unless you’re in the building, you don’t know exactly what’s tolerated and what’s allowed.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Troy Aikman rips Cowboys, compares team to Jaguars