Trouble brews in MAGA world as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after diehard Trump ally Lindsey Graham

Trouble is brewing in Trumpworld between Trump allies Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lindsey Graham.

Greene slammed Graham after the senator suggested he might be open to voting on gun control.

Contrary to Greene’s understanding, Graham has not signaled which way he will vote on the matter.

More trouble is brewing in the MAGA world, as Trump-allied Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went after South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fellow Trump ally, this week.

During her podcast on Monday, Greene slammed Graham for being the reason “why we can’t have nice things,” knocking the senator for his apparent support of President Joe Biden.

In particular, Greene criticized Graham for a tweet in which he suggested that he would be open to Biden’s gun control proposals. In the June 2 tweet, Graham wrote that he stands “ready to vote on ALL the proposals mentioned by President Biden tonight and encourage the Democratic Leader to bring them forward for votes.”

Graham made these remarks after Biden called on Congress to act on background checks and ban assault-style firearms. In his tweet, Graham didn’t give any indication of which way he would vote on the proposals.

The senator also clarified in a follow-up tweet that he was “ready to work across the aisle to find common ground” on gun control.

Greene, however, appeared to seize on Graham’s tweets and accused him of breaking his “promise” to her to not vote for red flag gun laws or other such proposals.

“He’s ready to vote for anything Joe Biden wants, he is ready to violate due process, and this is everything wrong with Republicans in the Republican Party,” Greene claimed. “I’m calling out Senator Lindsey Graham, and I’m hoping every single one of you calls his office and tell him that he is breaking his promise.”

Greene also read out Graham’s office number, urging her supporters to call him.

“We need to remind him that he needs to keep his promise to me. He needs to keep his promise to you. He needs to keep his promise to South Carolina,” she said.

In another segment of her podcast, Greene also claimed — without substantiation — that Graham was “helping his friend,” Biden, whom he worked with in the Senate “for years and years.”

“He’s helping him and making sure that Joe Biden gets his people put in place so they can radically destroy the United States of America. I don’t think that’s what a Republican senator from South Carolina should be doing,” Greene said.

Greene’s comments suggest that Graham’s relationship with the fringes of Trumpworld may be evolving. In January, he criticized former President Donald Trump for floating the possibility of pardons for Capitol rioters, calling Trump’s idea “inappropriate.”

Graham’s comments prompted a backlash from Trump, who called Graham a RINO, a pejorative meaning “Republican in name only.”

Graham has been widely known as a staunch Trump ally and took credit in January for talking Trump out of holding a press conference on the first anniversary of the Capitol riot. Graham also said he would not back Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell had a “working relationship” with Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider