Tropical Rainstorm flooding creates chaos in Miami

Heavy Rain Falls as South Florida Placed Under Tropical Storm Warning

Several South Florida counties were placed under a tropical storm warning on Friday, June 3, as Potential Tropical Cyclone One, forecast to become a tropical storm, descended on the region.Video taken by Iliana Torres shows heavy rain falling in Cutler Bay, south of Miami, on Friday, she said.The National Weather Service warned of the potential for “major flooding” with the possibility of coastal storm surge through Sunday. Credit: Iliana Tuzo via Storyful