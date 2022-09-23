Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean, could impact Florida

Tropical Depression 9 formed Friday morning and could impact Florida by next week.

TD9 is currently in the central Caribbean moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

The tropical disturbance is forecast to develop into a hurricane by this weekend.

The storm could be near western Cuba by early next week.

The forecast models for TD9 currently have the system moving toward the west coast of Florida or South Florida.

Florida residents are encouraged to have their hurricane plans in place, but full-throttle preparations are not needed at this point.

The path of tropical systems can be unpredictable over time, so there is still a chance that Central Florida will not see a direct impact from TD9.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor TD9 and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

