Troopers looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run on Highway 540 near Apex

The State Highway Patrol is looking for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 540 south of Apex Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the fatal collision on the southbound N.C. 540 toll road, near the ramp for exit 56 to U.S. 1, just before 7 a.m., the Highway Patrol said in a tweet Thursday night.

Investigators determined that a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The car is described as a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with damage on the front passenger side, and the passenger side mirror.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were still looking for the Impala as of Thursday night, and ask that anyone with information about the car or the driver to contact the Highway Patrol’s office in Wake County at 919-733-4400.

The News & Observer has asked the Highway Patrol for additional information and will update this story when it is available.