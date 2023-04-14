Triston Casas’ post-walk yell, bat flip draws strong Twitter reaction

Triston Casas’ bold walk celebration draws strong Twitter reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox didn’t have much to celebrate at Tropicana Field this week.

So, Triston Casas took matters into his own hands Thursday to stretch the limits of what’s celebration-worthy.

In the fourth inning of Boston’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, Casas outdueled pitcher Garrett Cleavinger in an epic 14-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk.

As Casas took ball four, he flipped his bat and let out a primal scream like he had just launched a grand slam.

All that for a walk, Triston?

There are two ways to look at this celebration: One, it’s a bit over the top for a fourth-inning walk in the middle of April — especially for a player hitting .132 on the season.

On the other hand, it’s good to see Casas show a little passion for a Red Sox team that entered with a three-game losing streak and desperately needed an offensive spark.

There were plenty of people in both camps on social media.

If Casas’ marathon at-bat can help him get going offensively, Red Sox fans should be all for it. Boston fell 9-3 to the Rays on Thursday as Tampa Bay completed the series sweep and tied an MLB record while starting the season 13-0.

In short, there’s not much for the Red Sox to celebrate these days. So maybe we’ll let Casas have this one.