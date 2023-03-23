TriStar Pictures, Entertainment 360 Buy ‘Joel In Accounting Must Die’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We can tell you first that TriStar Pictures has acquired Jim and Brian Kehoe’s original action comedy, Joel in Accounting Must Die, which Entertainment 360 is producing.

This is the duo’s fourth original idea which has sold in the last 18 months.

The Kehoes wrote the hit Universal comedy Blockers, staring John Cena, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Newton. That Kay Cannon directed comedy debuted at SXSW in 2018 and went on to to open to $20.5M stateside, and final at $60.3M domestic, $94M WW.

The Kehoes’ original pitch Double Fault is in development at Paramount with Rebel Wilson attached to star with Oran Zegman (Honor Society) directing.

They also have two projects in development at Netflix; Unleashed with Dave Bautista attached to star and Jeff Tomsic attached to direct and Luck Key with Marlon Wayans attached to star.

Entertainment 360’s Fall Guy is currently in post-production for Universal and stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The company is also in pre-production on Yes Day 2, the sequel to the hit Netflix movie, directed by Miguel Arteta, starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega.

The Kehoes are repped by Entertainment 360 and Sean Marks.

TriStar has a hit last year in the Gina Prince-Bythewood title, The Women King ($92.4M worldwide).