Tristan Thompson publicly apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after fathering child with another woman

NBA player Tristan Thompson is publicly apologizing to Khloé Kardashian after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In a second text screen, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson apologized to Kardashian on his public Instagram story. (Tristan Thompson / Instagran)

Kardashian and Thompson rarely publicly address the definition of their relationship and have not in recent weeks. The past few months, Thompson has been embroiled in a paternity lawsuit with Nichols.

Thompson also shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Nichols told E! News in a statement last month that Thompson told her he was single and co-parenting when they got involved. She added that she is not looking for “a romantic relationship” with Thompson.

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” she told the outlet.

Kardashian, Nichols and Thompson did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment on Monday night.