The Hamden Journal

Tristan Thompson publicly apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after fathering child with another woman

Tristan Thompson publicly apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after fathering child with another woman

NBA player Tristan Thompson is publicly apologizing to Khloé Kardashian after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with another woman.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In a second text screen, Thompson apologized to Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson apologized to Kardashian on his public Instagram story. (Tristan Thompson / Instagran)

Kardashian and Thompson rarely publicly address the definition of their relationship and have not in recent weeks. The past few months, Thompson has been embroiled in a paternity lawsuit with Nichols.

Thompson also shares a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Nichols told E! News in a statement last month that Thompson told her he was single and co-parenting when they got involved. She added that she is not looking for “a romantic relationship” with Thompson.

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” she told the outlet.

Kardashian, Nichols and Thompson did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment on Monday night.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.