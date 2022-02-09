Tristan Thompson getting buyout from Pacers?

James Boyd: The #Pacers are still mulling the decision to buyout Tristan Thompson or play him, per source. The 6-9 big man is in the final year of his contract and is owed $9.7 million this season.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

The #Pacers are still mulling the decision to buyout Tristan Thompson or play him, per source.

The 6-9 big man is in the final year of his contract and is owed $9.7 million this season. – 7:25 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers acquisitions Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson landed in Indy and were greeted by the head of player relations, per the team’s IG. – 6:55 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I told him I love him and I do love him.” -Gentry on Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/wY2pA0Xz0M – 1:24 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Tyrese Haliburton will wear No. 0, Buddy Hield No. 24 and Tristan Thompson No. 11. #Pacers – 10:01 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers-Kings trade call with the NBA is complete, the deal is done.

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson are officially Pacers. – 9:57 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

wrote about this in last week’s power rankings, but here are the kings with a higher usage than tyrese haliburton:

de’aaron fox

terence davis

buddy hield

davion mitchell

harrison barnes

tristan thompson

marvin bagley iii

chimezie metu

in conclusion, expect big things in indy – 3:30 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

How I think today’s trades affect the Lakers:

– Tristan Thompson buyout feels likely.

– Worth calling the Pacers on Hield. I bet they aren’t thrilled with that contract.

– Pretty important for the Lakers to get up to 8th now. Don’t want to play the Pels in a play-in. – 2:35 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

did they even tell Tristan Thompson or are they just going to let him find out on his own? – 1:56 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Multiple Sources confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Sacramento Kings will acquire 2x All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday & a future 2nd round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield & Tristan Thompson. – 1:53 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

League source confirms the Kings and Pacers have agreed to a deal that will send Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana in exchange for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick. – 1:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Confirmed. Kings have a framework of a deal that sends Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second round pick. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 1:49 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings also get Justin Holiday in the Pacers trade. Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Holiday to Sacramento, and Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana. – 1:41 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Indiana will create a $6M TE in the deal

Buddy Hield: $23.1M, $21.2M and $19.3M

Tyrese Haliburton: $4M, $4.2M and $5.8M

Tristan Thompson: $9.7M – 1:39 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. – 1:28 PM

