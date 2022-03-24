Trisha Paddock dies after suffering heart attack at finish line of LA half marathon

A woman died this week after she suffered a heart attack at the finish line of a Los Angeles half marathon Sunday, officials said Tuesday.

Trisha Paddock, 44, suffered the medical episode after completing the Charity Challenge Half Marathon in just under four hours, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” organizers reportedly said in a statement.

Paddock finished the 13.1 mile race in just under four hours, at a walking pace. David Crane/The Orange County Register/AP

“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene,” the statement continued.

More than $60,000 had been donated for medical expenses on a fundraising site, which featured a picture of Paddock, her husband Ryan, and their three children.