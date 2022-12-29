Trio attack Black teens at pool they consider ‘whites only,’ South Africa reports say

Three white men were arrested after attacking two Black teenagers at a pool in South Africa, police said.

The attack occurred after the teens tried to swim in a pool the men considered “whites only,” media reports say.

The assault took place on Sunday, Dec. 25 at a Maselspoort holiday resort in Bloemfontein, the South African Police Service said in a Dec. 26 statement. Part of the incident was captured on video.

“My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ’white people’ here,” @Tumii_Frost wrote on Twitter with the video of the incident. Warning: The video may be disturbing for some viewers.

The 31-second clip shows multiple white men grab, hit, push and choke two Black teenage boys. A man chokes one of the teens for several seconds before losing his grip in a commotion of people. Another man, casually smoking a cigarette, grabs the same teen’s hair and pulls on it. Toward the end of the video, another man grabs the other teen in a headlock and pulls him into the pool. The man is seen holding the teen’s head under water when the video ends.

The men were trying to prevent the Black teens from swimming in a “whites only” pool, News24, a South African news outlet, reported.

The boys were 18 years old and 13 years old, the South African Police Service said.

The attack was traumatic, one of the teens, Kgokong Nakedi, told News24 in an interview.

“Besides the physical trauma, which is already a lot in itself, but the emotional and psychological aspect of it is probably weighing on me much more than anything else,” Nakedi told the outlet.

The men involved were “evicted from the resort,” according to a Dec. 26 statement from Maselspoort Resort shared by the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA). DESTEA is a local government agency involved in investigating the incident because of the “threat” it poses to tourism, the agency said.

Story continues

The resort said in the statement it does “not permit racism.”

Three men were arrested in connection with the attack on Wednesday, Dec. 28, reported Eyewitness News, another South African news outlet.

A 33-year-old and 47-year-old are each facing a common assault charge and crimen injuria charge, Eyewitness News reported. Crimen injuria, which includes racist actions, is a crime defined under South African law as “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another,” according to US Legal.

A 48-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge, common assault charge and crimen injuria charge, News24 reported. He appeared in court on Thursday, Dec, 29, the outlet reported.

All three men were released, two with a warning and one after posting bail, Eyewitness News reported. The men will reappear in court on Jan. 25, the outlet reported.

Bloemfontein is in the province of Free State and about 255 miles southwest of Johannesburg.

Jailer had cells unlocked for Black inmates to be attacked, feds say. He’s prison-bound

Boss ‘joked’ about shooting Black people, and worker who complained was fired, feds say

TikTokers capture man’s anti-Asian rant at California In-N-Out. ‘We are in danger’