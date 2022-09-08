Tributes To Queen Elizabeth Pour In From Celebrities & World Leaders – Deadline

Tributes To Queen Elizabeth Pour In From Celebrities & World Leaders – The Hamden Journal

The death today of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, prompted an outpouring of remembrances and tributes from politicians, musicians, film & TV personalities, sports franchises and cultural institutions.

President Biden issued a lengthy statement in which he pledged a continuation of the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain saying, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

Rock royalty also paid tribute.

The Rolling Stones — themselves a remarkable example of longevity — said in a statement that the Queen “was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others.”

Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2002, also remembered her steadfastness: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Dame Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the monarch in The Queen, wrote that she was “a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Sir Elton John called the Queen “an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

The now King Charles said in a statement, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

Read those and other reactions below.

