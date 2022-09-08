Tributes To Queen Elizabeth Pour In From Celebrities & World Leaders – The Hamden Journal

The death today of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, prompted an outpouring of remembrances and tributes from politicians, musicians, film & TV personalities, sports franchises and cultural institutions.

President Biden issued a lengthy statement in which he pledged a continuation of the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain saying, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

Rock royalty also paid tribute.

The Rolling Stones — themselves a remarkable example of longevity — said in a statement that the Queen “was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others.”

Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2002, also remembered her steadfastness: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Dame Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the monarch in The Queen, wrote that she was “a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Sir Elton John called the Queen “an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

The now King Charles said in a statement, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

A message from the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. pic.twitter.com/mJSh2xVhrI — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child NYC (@CursedChildNYC) September 8, 2022

As U.S. Senate Majority Leader, I took to the Senate floor to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/xC8am2qZOu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we received the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Her Majesty the Queen will be forever linked with some of our most memorable moments – including presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning side. pic.twitter.com/hwK1zV7Kge — England (@England) September 8, 2022

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

The world has lost an extraordinary person, Queen Elizabeth. I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back. The true and sad end of an era…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 8, 2022

It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We were truly honoured that Queen Elizabeth II was our Patron. Everyone at the Hall will feel her absence keenly. pic.twitter.com/g5GqgEY4HV — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s stoicism and sense of duty was a calming and stabilising influence throughout the ups and downs of many tumultuous decades, and her devotion to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth was unconditional. pic.twitter.com/l6uiLyVXD6 — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) September 8, 2022

“For over seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II’s courage and inspiration guided our closest ally as it navigated an ever changing world. Jeanette and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” Read Senator Rubio’s full statement ⬇️https://t.co/SYlGGy7omY — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) September 8, 2022

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/x2R3TIAz4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

God bless #QueenElizabeth, a gracious leader, lady, and our host on return from the moon. On behalf of the Apollo 11 crew, Godspeed and God bless the Royal Family. Sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/GFQzWlEUvx — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) September 8, 2022

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022