Tributes Flood In For ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Singer – The Hamden Journal

Tributes have been flooding in for Meat Loaf, real name Marvin Lee Aday, the prolific singer and actor who has died aged 74.

Many of those who worked alongside him as both singer and actor were first to take to Twitter.

Global superstar Cher said she “had so much fun with Meat Loaf” when they released hit single Dead Ringer for Love, adding: “Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every day?”

Boy George, another mega music star, wrote: “RIP Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends.”

The singer then joyfully recalled being “turned upside down” by Meat Loaf in a Chinese restaurant in St John’s Wood, London.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Fox News co-anchor John Roberts wrote: “Farewell to an icon of the 70’s. Ain’t no doubt about it, ‘We were doubly blessed’ by his talents.”

Back in the UK, acclaimed actor and writer Stephen Fry shared a video of his Saturday Live comedy sketch performed with Meat Loaf in the mid-1980s, writing: “I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him way back in the last century.”

British singer Rebecca Ferguson, who won The X Factor in 2011, said she had “spent many days in my youth attempting to belt out [Meat Loaf single] I’d Do Anything For Love and always failing miserably to get to the top notes.”

Elsewhere, Piers Morgan described Meat Loaf as “one of rock music’s great all time characters, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.”

Meat Loaf was “a wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon,” added Morgan.

