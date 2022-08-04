Tribute paid to Florida murder-suicide victim Sunny Ramirez

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”

Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside their home in Orlando by police officers performing a welfare check at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Friends of the sisters who attended Northlake Park Community School have been flocking to the family’s home to leave flowers and stuffed animals in their memory.

Speaking through sobs of Sunny, fourth-grader Katelyn Rampersad told the station WESH-TV: “She’s been my best friend since the beginning of the school year, and I moved here last year and she’s basically made me feel like I belong here in Florida.”

Fellow classmate Amarie Padovani described the 11-year-old as “just a caring person.”

One of the girls’ teachers who also stopped by to leave flowers at the makeshift memorial said Sunny lived up to her name and was always fun.

Investigators said they believe Donovan Ramirez, 45, killed his wife, 39-year-old Renee Ramirez, and the couple’s three children, the eldest being 22-year-old Alyssa Berumen, before taking his own life.

“At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence-related incident,” police said.

As of Thursday, there was no word on a possible motive behind the apparent murder-suicide.

Investigators said a firearm was recovered at the scene along Lake District Lane.

A medical examiner was expected to conduct autopsies to determine how the family of five died.