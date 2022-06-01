Tribeca Festival Sets Crypto Platform OKX As New Presenting Sponsor – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 Tribeca Festival said OKX will become its first cryptocurrency partner and sponsor as it prepares to unspool in NYC June 8-19.

The fest over the years has added podcasting, gaming, music and VR/AR experiences to its core in film, television and robust lecture series. A cryptocurrency partner supports an “exploration into new frontiers of artistic expression,” Tribeca said.

“Cryptocurrency is opening up new doors for artists to explore the boundaries of storytelling, and the Tribeca Festival is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution. The metaverse will alter the way creators and consumers approach creative expression,” said CEO and co-founder of Tribeca, Jane Rosenthal. “Our partnership with OKX marks a new era of artistic independence and technological advancement,” for the festival.

The exclusive relationship is OKX’s first foray into entertainment. As a presenting partner, the crypto trading platform will be prominently featured at high-profile events and venues “engaging and educating creators and consumers alike about cryptocurrency and its developing ecosystems.” It will also support Tribeca’s year-round programming efforts by co-hosting events at cities across the U.S and globally. As part of the partnership, the exchange holds exclusivity for non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, cryptocurrency exchanges, usage of social tokens, and De-Fi and Game Fi trading categories for Tribeca events.

OKX CMO Haider Rafique described an ongoing “intersection” of developers and creators. “It’s up to us to give future creators the right knowledge and tools, which could lead to the amazing potential that blockchain web3 technology has to offer… Tribeca is an iconic institution [and] an inspiration to us and the future we dream to build every day.”

The festival will host 600+ events across New York City at indoor and outdoor venues including the United Palace in Washington Heights, the Beacon Theatre on the Upper West Side and the Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place in Battery Park City. Opening night is the world premiere of Halftime, a Netflix documentary that follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Previous Tribeca sponsors were American Express and AT&T.