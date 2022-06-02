Tribeca Festival Jury Sets Jessica Alba, Pam Grier, Darren Aronofsky – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 Tribeca Festival has named its jury totaling more than five dozen members across 18 categories with Alan Zweibel, Aidan Quinn, Anne Archer, Rose Troche and Oge Egbuonu judging the U.S. Narrative Feature Competition.
Jessica Alba, Darren Aronofsky and Daryl Hannah are among jurors for the 2022 Human/Nature Prize, a new award this year going “to the project that best illuminates the pressing environmental issues of our time.”
The Nora Ephron Award, created to honor the spirit and vision of the legendary filmmaker and writer and presented for the tenth year, will be juried by Pam Grier along with Amandla Stenberg and Lisa Addario.
Rosanna Arquette, Lucy Boynton, Anthony Edwards and Nikki Karimi are the jury for International Narrative Feature.
Also set to select projects in categories including film, audio storytelling and games are Debra Winger, Andre Holland, Niecy Nash, Alex Winter, Lucy Boynton, Nanfu Wang, Sheila Nevins of MTV Documentary Films and IFC Films distribution chief Arianna Bocco.
The festival runs June 8 through June 19, when the winners will be announced.
Complete list of Tribeca jurors:
U.S. Narrative Feature Competition
Alan Zweibel
Aidan Quinn
Anne Archer
Rose Troche
Oge Egbuonu
International Narrative Feature Competition
Niki Karimi
Lucy Boynton
Anthony Edwards
Azazel Jacobs
Rosanna Arquette
Best New Documentary Feature Competition
Alex Winter
Nanfu Wang
Dawn Porter
Best New Narrative Director Competition
Carlos Gutierrez
Debra Winger
Penelope Bartlett
Best New Documentary Director Competition
Libby Geist
Marcia Smith
Lisa D’Apolito
Narrative & Animation Shorts Competition
Kathrine Narducci
Mara Brock Akil
Sheila Nevins
Junot Díaz
Joshua Marston
Short Documentary and Student Visionary Competition
Sara Bernstein
Amy Ryan
Shane Smith
A.J. Jacobs
Arianna Bocco
The 2022 Human/Nature Prize
Kathryn Murdoch
Jessica Alba
Kate Marvel
Darren Aronofsky
Daryl Hannah
Storyscapes Competition
Amy Zimmerman
Yasmin Elayat
Shariffa C. Ali
Immersive New Voices
Ingrid Kopp
Antoine Cayrol
Myriam Achard
Nora Ephron Award
Amandla Stenberg:
Lisa Addario
Pam Grier
Audio Storytelling Nonfiction Competition
Anna Sale
Jane Coaston
Manoush Zomorodi
Rachel Ghiazza
Josh Dean
Audio Storytelling Fiction Competition
Lily Percy Ruiz
Avery Truffelman
Roxane Gay
Games Competition
Kiki Wolfkill
Gary Whitta
N.K. Jemisin
Greenlight Committee for AT&T Presents Untold Stories (multi-year, multi-tier alliance between AT&T and the Tribeca Film Festival that awards $1 million dollars, mentorship, and distribution support to underrepresented filmmakers to produce their films)
Karen Horne
Kellyn Smith Kenny
André Holland
DeWanda Wise
J.D. Dillard
Leslie Cohen
Niecy Nash