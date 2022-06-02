Tribeca Festival Jury Sets Jessica Alba, Pam Grier, Darren Aronofsky – The Hamden Journal

The 2022 Tribeca Festival has named its jury totaling more than five dozen members across 18 categories with Alan Zweibel, Aidan Quinn, Anne Archer, Rose Troche and Oge Egbuonu judging the U.S. Narrative Feature Competition.

Jessica Alba, Darren Aronofsky and Daryl Hannah are among jurors for the 2022 Human/Nature Prize, a new award this year going “to the project that best illuminates the pressing environmental issues of our time.”

The Nora Ephron Award, created to honor the spirit and vision of the legendary filmmaker and writer and presented for the tenth year, will be juried by Pam Grier along with Amandla Stenberg and Lisa Addario.

Rosanna Arquette, Lucy Boynton, Anthony Edwards and Nikki Karimi are the jury for International Narrative Feature.

Also set to select projects in categories including film, audio storytelling and games are Debra Winger, Andre Holland, Niecy Nash, Alex Winter, Lucy Boynton, Nanfu Wang, Sheila Nevins of MTV Documentary Films and IFC Films distribution chief Arianna Bocco.

The festival runs June 8 through June 19, when the winners will be announced.

Complete list of Tribeca jurors:

U.S. Narrative Feature Competition

Alan Zweibel

Aidan Quinn

Anne Archer

Rose Troche

Oge Egbuonu

International Narrative Feature Competition

Niki Karimi

Lucy Boynton

Anthony Edwards

Azazel Jacobs

Rosanna Arquette

Best New Documentary Feature Competition

Alex Winter

Nanfu Wang

Dawn Porter

Best New Narrative Director Competition

Carlos Gutierrez

Debra Winger

Penelope Bartlett

Best New Documentary Director Competition

Libby Geist

Marcia Smith

Lisa D’Apolito

Narrative & Animation Shorts Competition

Kathrine Narducci

Mara Brock Akil

Sheila Nevins

Junot Díaz

Joshua Marston

Short Documentary and Student Visionary Competition

Sara Bernstein

Amy Ryan

Shane Smith

A.J. Jacobs

Arianna Bocco

The 2022 Human/Nature Prize

Kathryn Murdoch

Jessica Alba

Kate Marvel

Darren Aronofsky

Daryl Hannah

Storyscapes Competition

Amy Zimmerman

Yasmin Elayat

Shariffa C. Ali

Immersive New Voices

Ingrid Kopp

Antoine Cayrol

Myriam Achard

Nora Ephron Award

Amandla Stenberg:

Lisa Addario

Pam Grier

Audio Storytelling Nonfiction Competition

Anna Sale

Jane Coaston

Manoush Zomorodi

Rachel Ghiazza

Josh Dean

Audio Storytelling Fiction Competition

Lily Percy Ruiz

Avery Truffelman

Roxane Gay

Games Competition

Kiki Wolfkill

Gary Whitta

N.K. Jemisin

Greenlight Committee for AT&T Presents Untold Stories (multi-year, multi-tier alliance between AT&T and the Tribeca Film Festival that awards $1 million dollars, mentorship, and distribution support to underrepresented filmmakers to produce their films)

Karen Horne

Kellyn Smith Kenny

André Holland

DeWanda Wise

J.D. Dillard

Leslie Cohen

Niecy Nash