‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Film From Ruben Östlund Acquired By Neon – The Hamden Journal

Neon has acquired North American rights to Ruben Östlund’s buzzy satire, Triangle of Sadness, following its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pic centers on Carl and Yaya, a couple of models and influencers, who are invited on a yacht for a luxury cruise after Fashion Week. While the crew takes great care of the vacationers, the captain refuses to leave his cabin as the famous gala dinner approaches. Events take an unexpected turn, and the balance of power is reversed when a storm rises and endangers the comfort of the passengers…

Östlund, who previously won the top prize in Un Certain Regard for Force Majeure and the Palme d’Or for the Academy Award-nominated The Square, wrote and directed the film, with Imperative Entertainment producing in association with Film i Väst, BBC Film, 30WEST and Plattform Produktion. The filmmaker’s acclaimed English-language follow-up to The Square stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Vicki Berlin, Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Burić, Jean-Christophe Folly, Iris Berben, Sunnyi Melles, Amanda Walker, Oliver Ford Davies, Arvin Kananian, Carolina Gynning, Ralph Schicha and Dolly De Leon.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated the North America deal for Triangle of Sadness with 30West, WME Independent and Imperative Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.