Trey Sermon, run game shines on Day 12

Young 49ers tailbacks stand out as run game shines on Day 12

SANTA CLARA — On Wednesday, it was all about the ground game for the 49ers’ offense.

Known for his emphasis on the run game, coach Kyle Shanahan is not changing that angle any time soon. On Day 12 of the club’s training camp, the running back group as a whole was seen making plays.

The passing game was not as efficient as it was on Tuesday, but the offense still managed to go back and forth with the defense throughout the lengthy practice session.

With tailbacks Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson absent from practice after plenty of reps on Tuesday, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty, Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason stole the show.

Sermon and Davis-Price were on the field with Lance and the first team while Hasty and Mason were seen with the twos and threes. All four backs had productive runs.

Mason made the first big play of the day after a handoff from third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. The ball carrier somehow bounced past the line before getting pushed out of bounds. Hasty followed suit after a handoff from backup QB Nate Sudfeld and gained extra yards after receiver Austin Mack got a good block on a defender to open up a lane.

Sermon was not only running the ball, but also catching it. While one pass fell incomplete, the Ohio State product ended Wednesday’s session with 10 carries and two receptions on three targets. Davis-Price carried the ball on seven occasions.

The running game was in full effect, but there were still a few highlight-worthy passes. Trey Lance ran left and threw a pass across his body to the right into the awaiting arms of Kyle Juszczyk. It was great use of misdirection, as the entire offense moved in one direction but the ball eventually went the opposite way.

Five plays later, Sudfeld hit a wide-open Danny Gray. Tariq Castro-Fields was the closest defender to the speedy receiver, who gained quite a bit of ground before being caught. Not too much later, Purdy incited cheers from the crowd when he caught Brandon Aiyuk deep for a 55-yard gain.

Sudfeld threw two touchdown passes in red-zone drills. One throw went to tight end Tyler Kroft in the flat, while the other was a nice corner fade to the right side to Marcus Johnson.

Here are more practice notes from Day 12:

-Absent from practice along with the starting running backs were CB Charvarius Ward (muscle strain), Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and Dre Greenlaw (blue non-contact jersey)

-In one-on-ones between offensive and defensive linemen, great spin moves were made by both Kemoko Turay and Samson Ebukam in their reps.

-Drake Jackson won his matchups with Alfredo Gutierrez and got good push against Jake Brendel. The rookie will need to face off with higher competition soon.

-Javon Kinlaw had nice reps against Aaron Banks, who has been holding his own. A focus for the South Carolina product has been his hand usage and technique. On one rep Kinlaw used a swim move to get past Banks to get into the backfield.

-Jake Brendel and Daniel Brunskill continued their rotation at center.

-With the starting corners sitting out, Ambry Thomas, Ka’Dar Hollman and Darqueze Dennard got time with the ones. Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarius Moore rotated time on the field, both paired up with Jimmie Ward.

