Trey Lance reveals which 49ers player is the biggest trash talker

Lance reveals the biggest trash talker on the 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — After two days on the field, Trey Lance has already determined who the biggest trash talker on the 49ers’ defense is.

On Tuesday, after the first practice open to media, the sophomore quarterback spoke to local media and shared how the start of organized team activities (OTAs) has unfolded. Lance shared that the hairline fracture in the index finger on his throwing hand has finally healed making it easier to throw a football.

The play-caller added that while it has only been two practices, the defense has already created a spirited environment on the field. Fred Warner has been the most vocal, but the defense as a whole has been very lively and for Lance, it has made the sessions enjoyable.

“I’m having a ton of fun out there with these guys and it’s only day two,” Lance said. “Getting to compete with our defense is another thing that, man, they talk a lot, but it’s a lot of fun. But yeah, I’m excited for this year.”

When asked who the biggest trash talker was, Lance replied with a laugh, “Fred says some disrespectful things, I’ll tell you that.”

As the undisputed leader of the team, Lance seemed more at ease when talking at the podium and on the field. After a true offseason without preparation for the NFL Draft, the quarterback had time to prepare for the season ahead in all aspects.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot right now, mentally, physically,” Lance said. “I’m excited.”

It was a very different-looking offense on the field with Lance who completed mostly short and mid-range passes throughout the team sessions. Absent on the offense were Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Alex Mack who have not reported to the optional portion of the offseason.

RELATED: Why Lance’s early leadership traits excite Kittle, 49ers

Story continues

Kyle Juszczyk was absent for a personal reason while Mike McGlinchey, George Kittle, Daniel Brunskill and Justin Skule all watched from the sidelines for precautionary reasons. Still, while on the field, the offense made productive plays in the run and pass game as expected during the early part of the offseason.

The next practice open to the media will be June 1, 2022.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast