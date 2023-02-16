Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, is 49ers’ QB answer, Vernon Davis believes

Vernon Davis argues Lance, not Purdy, is 49ers’ answer at QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance or Brock Purdy? Many have weighed in on who the 49ers’ starting quarterback should be next season, and now former San Francisco tight end Vernon Davis has lent his voice to the fray.

“[The 49ers] can really do some wonderful things if they continue to figure out the pieces that need to go around everything and the pieces that need to come in,” Davis told Fanatics View’s Pop DiBiase at Super Bowl Radio Row last week in Phoenix. “And they have that, but the one thing that everyone’s asking is, ‘What are you going to do about the quarterback situation?’

“To me, Trey Lance is the answer.”

Lance, a former No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021, was named the 49ers’ starter heading into the 2022 NFL season, but the 22-year-old suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and San Francisco’s then-third-string quarterback, found himself under center in Week 13 when Lance’s backup Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

Purdy didn’t miss a beat, going undefeated as QB1 until the 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

And despite some 49ers stars saying the starting role is Purdy’s job to lose, Davis feels the opposite is true.

“You have Brock Purdy, who came in and made some wonderful plays for them, but is he the answer? I don’t quite think so,” Davis told DiBiase. “I think you have two quarterbacks there. Now, when times get rough, someone goes down, add the next man.”

It’s clear Davis believes the 49ers have two capable starters, but Lance holds the edge in his mind. Coach Kyle Shanahan stated the team feels comfortable with Lance and Purdy as their top options heading into next season, and he anticipates a “nice competitive battle” in camp.

Purdy is scheduled to undergo surgery on the torn right UCL he sustained during San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles, meaning a fully-recovered Lance will see significant reps at OTAs and the start of training camp while his teammate is on the mend.

With all that being said, who the eventual “answer” will be remains to be seen — an all-too-familiar feeling for the 49ers Faithful.

