Trey Lance looks steady, accurate in 49ers’ first practice of camp

Lance looks steady, accurate in 49ers’ first practice of camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance did not showcase his dynamic, big-play potential on the practice field Wednesday for the first day of 49ers training camp.

And that was probably exactly what coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to see from Lance, who officially takes over this summer from Jimmy Garoppolo as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

Garoppolo was spotted in the 49ers’ weight room at the beginning of practice after he completed his prescribed throwing session as he continues physical therapy on his right shoulder following surgery in March.

Lance looked steady at the opening of camp. He took 16 snaps in 11-on-11 work in addition to four plays of 7-on-7.

One day after Shanahan declared, “It’s Trey’s team,” it certainly looked that way on the practice field. He stayed on script and looked to be in complete control.

The only hint that the 49ers now have a different style of quarterback came during the run-oriented part of practice when Lance pulled the ball away from running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and kept it around the right side on a read option.

The 49ers’ offense has a chance to make more big plays with Lance running the show. And that is an element that receiver Brandon Aiyuk highlighted following the first practice of the summer.

“He extends the field,” Aiyuk said of Lance. “He makes those safeties get in their backpedal fast.”

But on Tuesday, Lance did not put his second-reaction or deep throws on display.

Instead, Lance made plays from the pocket. He appeared decisive with his reads against the 49ers’ first-team defense and made the routine underneath throws look, well, routine.

Lance completed five of his seven pass attempts. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley broke up a pass intended for Jauan Jennings on Lance’s first attempt of camp. Later, Moseley broke up another Lance pass that was intended for wide receiver Austin Mack.

Story continues

RELATED: Jimmy G excused from 49ers camp before first team practice

Lance also completed all four of his attempts during the 7-on-7 session.

Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld completed all seven of his pass attempts during 11-on-11 drills, including two throws to Aiyuk.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast