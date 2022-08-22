Trey Lance intercepted three times by 49ers’ defense in practice

49ers’ defense picks off Lance three times in rough practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Through four weeks of training camp, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance had his ups and downs.

Before Monday, however, he had not thrown more than one interception during any practice.

That changed when he was intercepted three times in the 49ers’ first practice since returning from Minnesota, including on his first two pass attempts of the day. Both throws sailed high and were deflected.

Each of Lance’s interceptions came on passes that were intended for All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley returned to practice after missing a couple weeks with a hamstring injury. He deflected one pass that safety Talanoa Hufanga picked off.

Then, Moseley intercepted a pass that was high and off the hands of Samuel.

“It felt good,” said Moseley of his return to practice. “I’ve been out the last couple weeks. That sucks. You never want to be out but I know when I get back out there, I need to make some impact plays and get the guys going.”

Linebacker Fred Warner collected the third interception of Lance, as he stepped in front of Samuel in the middle of the field.

Lance concluded the day with five completions on his final six attempts. He completed nine of 16 pass attempts in practice.

The 49ers returned to practice after playing Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings. The club is scheduled to practice again Tuesday morning before departing for Houston for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans.

In other practice notes . . .

—Defensive end Nick Bosa was held out of practice. He was seen with a sleeve on his left leg.

—Left guard Jason Poe, an undrafted rookie from Mercer, had a strong game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday and appears to be getting a closer look from the coaching staff.

—Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee), tight end Charlie Woerner (core) and safety Dontae Johnson (ribs) returned to practice.

—Newly signed safety Tashaun Gipson was on the practice field for the first time. He dropped what would have been an interception of a Nate Sudfeld pass.

